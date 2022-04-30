Altrincham hand Dover another defeat By Press Association April 30 2022, 6.06pm Altrincham midfielder Josh Hancock broke the deadlock seven minutes before half-time (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bottom club Dover slumped to a fourth straight Vanarama National League defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Altrincham. The visitors went close in the 17th minute when Daniel Mooney’s shot was charged down and the ball dropped to Matty Kosylo, but his follow-up was also blocked. Midfielder Josh Hancock then did break the deadlock seven minutes before half-time when he knocked in a cross from Ryan Colclough. Altrincham went close to a second on the hour mark when Elliot Osborne’s header from a corner came back off a post, but one goal proved enough to pick up back-to-back wins. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Matty Kosylo bags brace as Altrincham beat Wealdstone On loan defender Harry Perritt rescues point for Altrincham against Halifax Wrexham leave it late to snatch winner in 11-goal thriller with Dover Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season earns Altrincham win against Aldershot