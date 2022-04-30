Champions Kelty Hearts finish season on high with comeback win over Annan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Champions Kelty Hearts finish season on high with comeback win over Annan

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 6.28pm
Kallum Higginbotham scored for Kelty Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kallum Higginbotham scored for Kelty Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Champions Kelty Hearts signed off a memorable season with a 24th cinch League Two victory after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Annan.

An own goal from Jambos midfielder Thomas Reilly had given the home side the lead in the 22nd minute.

However, Kevin Thomson’s men had turned the game around by half-time through Kallum Higginbotham and Alfredo Agyeman.

Edinburgh City, who face League One strugglers Dumbarton in the play-off semi-finals, were thrashed 5-0 at Stirling, where Dale Carrick scored a hat-trick inside the opening half-hour.

Kyle Banner had put the Binos ahead in the 14th minute, before Carrick doubled the lead from the penalty spot soon after. He then swiftly completed his treble and Jack Leitch wrapped things up midway through the second half.

Second-placed Forfar played out a goalless draw against Stenhousemuir at Station Park.

Bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath, set to tackle Bonnyrigg Rose in the relegation play-off, were beaten 1-0 at home by Albion with Charlie Reilly scoring the winner early in the second half.

Stranraer saw off Elgin 2-0 at Stair Park with a second-half penalty from Matt Yates and a late goal from Sam Ellis.

