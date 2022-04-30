Swindon play-off place would be a fairytale – Ben Garner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Swindon play-off place would be a fairytale – Ben Garner

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 6.36pm
Ben Garner (Leila Coker/PA)
Ben Garner (Leila Coker/PA)

Ben Garner claimed making the League Two play-offs would be a “fairytale” ending for Swindon after they climbed into the top seven with just one game remaining by beating Barrow 2-1.

Louis Reed scored an 85th-minute winner to leave Swindon’s fate in their own hands, just two minutes after Matt Platt had appeared to earn the visitors a point.

But Reed’s strike, coupled with a defeat for Sutton, put the Robins into the play-off places, less than a year on from the club’s future being in doubt.

Swindon boss Garner said: “I’ve been told we are into the play-offs, which is fantastic. It’s in our hands and a great position to be in.

“I thought we played ever so well in the first half and should have been comfortably 3-0 up.

“Barrow are a huge threat from set-pieces, they got that goal and I thought we responded really well.

“It would be magical (to reach the play-offs) it really would and it would be a fairytale given where we were in July to then be in this situation.

“There are so many people who deserve huge credit and it would be absolutely amazing.

“We have to keep performing, keep working hard each day, and doing the right things which have got us to this point.

“Once the season finishes the play-offs are a different competition and you have to reset and completely wipe the slate clean.

“But we won’t get ahead of ourselves.”

Josh Davison scored with his second shot of the game in the 22nd minute after having wasted a great chance moments earlier.

Both Harry McKirdy and Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry spurned clear-cut chances for the hosts.

Platt’s late headed goal looked to have rescued a point for Barrow, but Reed had the final say.

Barrow manager Brown said: “If you lose in football it’s because possibly you deserve to lose. When I looked at it first half they were without a shadow of the doubt in the ascendancy and they were playing the better football.

“We made a change tactically in the second half and we were in the ascendancy

“I thought there’s every chance we could put a spanner in the works and it wasn’t for the want of trying. But we didn’t have that bit of quality in the first half – the first pass in particular, when you’ve worked so hard to get the ball, we just didn’t get that first pass off.

“Consequently, it doesn’t matter what system you play, if you don’t get the first pass off and be progressive with it, you’re going to struggle.

“I thought they got the first pass off and whether they went backwards, forward, sideways, it didn’t matter.”

