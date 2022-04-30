Lewis Young highlights Crawley’s progress under John Yems after home loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Lewis Young highlights Crawley’s progress under John Yems after home loss

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 6.58pm
Lewis Young has highlighted Crawley’s progress under John Yems, pictured (Steven Paston.PA)
Lewis Young has highlighted Crawley’s progress under John Yems, pictured (Steven Paston.PA)

Acting Crawley head coach Lewis Young admitted he could understand the support for John Yems from fans after a third successive defeat since the 62-year-old’s suspension – 2-0 at home to Leyton Orient.

Yems was suspended on April 22 by Crawley pending an investigation over serious allegations.

The FA are looking into accusations of racist language by Yems towards several of the club’s players this season, with a group of Crawley players raising issues regarding Yems’ conduct and alleged use of offensive language.

Reds fans made their feelings clear throughout the whole game with chants of”We want our Yems back” and Young felt this was understandable considering Crawley have improved in his two-and-a-half years at the club.

Young said: ”The club has been on an upward trend since John has come in  and if we beat Oldham in our last game we would have bettered our points tally of last season.”

Goals in each half from Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan ended Crawley’s run of four successive home wins, and a smoke bomb had to be cleared late in stoppage time as fans chanted support for Yems.

“As far as I know the investigation is still going on,” said Young. “Whatever conversations I have had with John in this time will remain private.”

Former Reds defender Young, 32, was furious that Crawley were denied an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time when a shot from James Tilley appeared to cross the line after hitting the underside of the bar.

Young added: “Tilley’s goal was two yards over the line. Everyone bar four people in the ground could see it was over the line.”

Orient head coach Richie Wellens believes his side are starting to develop a winning mentality after claiming a third win in the last four away games.

The former Oldham, Swindon, Salford and Doncaster boss said: ”Earlier this season losing became a habit but now we are believing we can win games.”

The O’s have lost only three of their last 14 matches since the start of March and Wellens added: ”We’ve got a lot of good things going for us; we don’t roll over for anyone.

“This was a game we deserved to win; we should have scored six or seven in the first half but after that we made it difficult for ourselves.”

Wellens, who took over in early March, believes he has a “decent sized squad” and is planning to bring in three or four players “with the quality needed to take us forward.”

He added: ”I am keen to develop the club and use this time to give fans belief that we can achieve something next year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier