Champions Cove Rangers overcome two-goal deficit to beat relegated East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Champions Cove Rangers overcome two-goal deficit to beat relegated East Fife

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 6.58pm
Cove Rangers ended their Championship winning campaign with a 3-2 win over East Fife (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cove Rangers ended their Championship winning campaign with a 3-2 win over East Fife (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scottish League One champions Cove Rangers rounded off their successful campaign by coming from two goals down to beat East Fife 3-2.

The hosts, who were already relegated heading into the final day of the season, raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of Daniel Denholm and Kyle Connell.

Cove Rangers pulled a goal back just before half-time when Leighton McIntosh was brought down inside the area and Mitch Megginson scored from the spot.

Megginson added his second in the 55th minute to even things up and Mark Reynolds headed home seven minutes later to seal three points.

Airdrie head into the promotion play-offs on the back of a 20-match unbeaten league run following their 1-1 draw with Peterhead.

Peterhead hit the front on the stroke of half-time when Simon Ferry fed in Grant Savoury who curled an effort into the top corner.

The Diamonds equalised on the hour mark after Ferry turned into his own goal and Peterhead missed the opportunity to take the lead again from the penalty spot when Scott Brown slipped and missed from 12 yards.

Euan Henderson scored four goals as 10-man Alloa came from a goal down to thrash play-off bound Montrose 4-1.

Andy Graham was shown a red card when he gave away a 22nd-minute penalty which Graham Webster converted.

But Henderson replied with four unanswered goals in 40 minutes.

Dumbarton warmed up for the relegation play-offs with a 2-1 win against Clyde, who ended the game with 10 men after Kevin Nicoll was sent off late on.

Kristoffer Syvertsen fired the hosts in front before Lewis Jamieson equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Gregg Wylde put the hosts back ahead with eight minutes left before Nicholl was sent off for violent conduct.

Callumn Morrison scored late on to earn a 1-1 draw for Falkirk against Queen’s Park.

Jai Quitongo fired Queen’s Park in front from close range before Morrison equalised in the 84th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier