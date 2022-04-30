Michael Flynn disappointed with Walsall finale after ‘dominating’ game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall manager Michael Flynn was disappointed his side could not hold on to win after seeing Colchester battle back to earn a 2-2 draw.

The Saddlers had fallen behind in the 24th minute when Freddie Sears netted from close range but Brendan Kiernan curled home an excellent shot from the edge of the area to equalise in the 42nd minute.

And George Miller gave Walsall a 48th-minute lead from close range following Kiernan’s low cross from the right.

However, Colchester claimed a point thanks to Sears’ 56th-minute penalty after Tyrese Shade had fouled Brendan Wiredu in the area – a decision which Flynn felt was tough on his side.

Flynn said: “They didn’t cut us open; we just switched off.

“The last half hour was a disappointing performance but up until that point, I thought we dominated the game and should have been clearly in front.

“Out of my five away games, we’ve drawn three.

“When you look at the bigger picture, when you get a point away from home and win your home games, then you’re in business.

“It was a disappointing half an hour but it wasn’t a penalty, so I feel a little bit harshly done by because they didn’t even appeal for it.

“We did whatever we could to lose it in the last half an hour but we didn’t – it’s a point and it’s something to build on.

“I thought Brendan (Kiernan) was lively and took his goal well.

“But he needs to get his shots off quicker, because he had a couple of opportunities in the first half and so did George (Miller).

“It’s something I’ve been trying to work on with them.”

Colchester interim head coach Wayne Brown was pleased with his side’s “much improved” second-half display after being frustrated with their performance before the break.

Brown said: “When you create four one-on-ones, you should win the game of football.

“We don’t but we get a point which is obviously better than none.

“I was frustrated with the first half.

“I thought we were second best for large periods of it, although we found ourselves a goal in front early on in the game against the run of play.

“That is what disappointed me the most really, but we asked for a reaction from the group at half-time and not for the first time this season, they’ve gone and produced.

“I was very pleased with the second half – it was a much improved display.

“There was a lot more intelligence on the pitch from us; the movement was better, we got into pockets, we played forwards and we started playing in behind and down the sides of their back three and asked different questions to the first half.”