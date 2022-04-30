Stockport see lead cut to one point after home defeat to Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vanarama National League leaders Stockport offered rivals Wrexham a glimmer of hope in the race to be crowned champions after losing 2-1 to Boreham Wood.

Dave Challinor’s side suffered a fourth home defeat of the season as they saw their lead at the top cut to just a point after the Welsh side won earlier in the day to close the gap.

However, Stockport still have a match in hand and remain favourites for a return to League Two after an 11-year absence.

Dennon Lewis put the visitors ahead in the 24th minute after capitalising on a mis-control from Ash Palmer to run through and score his first goal in almost eight months.

Jamal Fyfield fired home at the second attempt in the 61st minute to double their lead against the run of play but there was late drama as Elliot Newby’s half-volley beat Nathan Ashmore in the 90th minute.

In the final minute of five added on, Myles Hippolyte’s volley struck the inside of the post as Stockport narrowly failed to snatch a draw.