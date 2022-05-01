Katie Taylor tells Amanda Serrano ‘let’s do it again’ after close win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Katie Taylor tells Amanda Serrano ‘let’s do it again’ after close win

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 6.28am
Katie Taylor would relish a rematch against Amanda Serrano after prevailing by a wafer-thin split decision in an engrossing contest at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In the first women’s bout to headline the famed venue, which staged the ‘Fight of the Century’ between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali in 1971, Taylor retained her status as undisputed lightweight champion.

The Irish fighter soaked up a brutal onslaught in the middle rounds but showed terrific resilience and used every ounce of her experience to finish strongly to keep hold of her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

She was given the nod from two judges by scores of 97-93 and 96-93, with a third plumping for her Puerto Rican opponent 96-94, although there were immediate calls for a return showdown.

Taylor, who extended her unbeaten professional record to 21 wins from as many fights, certainly seemed agreeable to the idea, saying in the ring afterwards to DAZN: “Let’s do it again, Amanda.”

“I knew going into it I was going to be in the trenches at some stage. She’s a phenomenal fighter, a great, great person.

“I have the heart to go with the skill and I knew I was going to be able to come through.

“What a fight, what a win, what a night.”

This was billed as the biggest women’s fight in history and the pair, both viewed as pioneers in the sport for what they have accomplished, justified the hype in a frenetic see-saw battle.

Serrano, who has won nine world titles across seven weight categories, seemed to gain the upper hand as she landed some punishing blows to the head and body of her opponent but Taylor refused to buckle.

The Bray fighter used her movement and counter-punched effectively to finish strongly and while both fighters had their moments in an absorbing final round that thrilled a sell-out 19,187 crowd, Serrano was left to reflect on a first defeat since 2012 and the second of her celebrated 45-fight career.

“Katie is a great champion,” Serrano said afterwards. “She’s undefeated and undisputed, I’m truly honoured to share the ring. Women can sell, women can fight and women can put on a hell of a show.”

While Serrano was magnanimous in defeat, Jake Paul, the former YouTube star who promotes the multi-weight world champion, tweeted his disgust at the decision, simply saying: “Robbed.”

