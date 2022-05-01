On This Day in 2012 – Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
On This Day in 2012 – Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 7.52am
Roy Hodgson was appointed England boss in 2012 (Andy Couldridge/Reuters/POOL/PA)
Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager on a four-year deal on this day in 2012.

The vastly-experienced coach succeeded Fabio Capello, taking the helm aged 64 and racking up his 19th managerial role in a career that began with Halmstads in 1976.

Hodgson was to remain in charge at West Brom for the final two games of the season, before taking over England’s final preparations for Euro 2012.

“Let’s hope we can get everybody behind us and make certain that we work as a team and help the team get the results everyone in England expects and wants,” said Hodgson.

Harry Redknapp had been widely tipped to take the England helm, but instead Hodgson claimed the role.

England – UEFA Euro 2016 – 28th June
Roy Hodgson at Euro 2016 as England boss (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hodgson’s England reached the Euro 2012 quarter-finals, only to exit following a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy after a goalless encounter.

England were praised for their defensive organisation, but any progress did not last.

They were eliminated at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup after picking up just one point from three games, failing to reach the knockout phase of the global tournament for the first time since 1958.

Hodgson’s England tenure came to a disappointing end two years later, with his side crashing out of Euro 2016 following a shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the last 16.

Now aged 74, Hodgson has continued his long-running managerial career by taking the helm at Watford, following four fruitful years at Crystal Palace.

