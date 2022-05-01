Jurgen Klopp hails ‘exceptional’ players after Liverpool’s latest success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘exceptional’ players after Liverpool’s latest success

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 9.02am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the depth of his squad following Saturday’s victory at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the depth of his squad following Saturday’s victory at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revelled in the depth of his squad after seeing his understudies keep the club’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple alive at Newcastle.

Less than three days after the Reds had won their Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal 2-0, Klopp rested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah at St James’ Park with one eye on Tuesday night’s return in Spain.

If doing do might have seemed a gamble to those outside the dressing room, it proved to be a profitable one as Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and evergreen 36-year-old midfielder James Milner slotted in seamlessly and played their part in a 1-0 Premier League victory.

Asked about the changes afterwards, Klopp said: “It’s cool, that. That’s the only reason why we are where we are, that’s how it is, it’s the only reason. The boys buy completely into the situation.

“The boys who didn’t come on today, you should have seen their faces on the bench on the final whistle. It’s absolutely outstanding.

“We know that. The group is exceptional, exceptionally talented and with real character, and that’s very helpful.”

In truth, Liverpool dominated from the off against a team which had won its previous six home league games and ran out with high hopes of leaving the visitors with a bloody nose.

In the event, Keita’s 19th-minute strike was sufficient to secure the points and but for some wayward finishing and the efforts of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, the margin of victory could have been significantly more comfortable.

Gomez told the club’s official website: “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It’s a tough place to come, the atmosphere’s unbelievable and obviously they’re under new management and you can see they’ve definitely improved – their results show that.

“So we knew it wasn’t going to be easy this afternoon and I think we ground out the result. It wasn’t the easiest, but we got the three points.

Newcastle United v Liverpool – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (left) reflected on a satisfying day’s work at Newcastle (PA)

“I think the clean sheet always gives us the platform to get a goal and the three points. As a unit, we did well and ground it out.”

Klopp and his players will now turn their attention to their European exploits, while Eddie Howe and Newcastle can do the Reds a favour when they head for Manchester City next weekend.

The Magpies struggled to lay a glove on the latest visitors to St James’, an illustration of the distance they still have to travel on their journey back to where they believe they should be.

Howe said: “I want the mentality that we want to win every game regardless of who our opponent is and regardless of where we play, so you can never be happy in defeat, for me. I’m certainly not and I know my players will feel the same way.

“The biggest thing you can judge is your performance, and our performance was workmanlike, but probably lacking in the quality that we needed to win the game or get something from the game. That’s how I’d assess it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier