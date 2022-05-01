Pedro Neto admits Wolves’ European quest is ‘becoming difficult’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Pedro Neto admits Wolves’ European quest is ‘becoming difficult’

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 10.30am
Pedro Neto understands the frustration of Wolves fans (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pedro Neto understands the frustration of Wolves fans (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Pedro Neto admits Wolves’ recent slump could end their European dreams.

A 3-0 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday saw Bruno Lage’s side fail to close the gap to the top seven and slip to a third straight loss.

They remain eighth in the Premier League, three points behind West Ham, and face Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in three of their final four games.

Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty and second-half goals from Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma sealed victory for Brighton at Molineux to leave Neto despondent.

“When you have your goals, you want to achieve them. We want European football, we are working to that, but the last three games we were not happy,” he told the club’s official site.

“We have to create more, we have to score more goals. We are looking to work on that, finishing the best way.

“It was not a happy day for us. The last three games were not what we had in our mind. We have a lot to fight for. It’s becoming difficult but we have to continue to work to achieve our goals.

“I understand the frustration of the fans. We are here to fight, to work each day. Things are not happening, but we will continue to work to get the victory in the next game.”

Mac Allister also hit the post with a first-half penalty before scoring from the spot after Willy Boly tripped Danny Welbeck.

Brighton have now set a new club record with 44 points in the Premier League to sit ninth.

“You could see the second-half performance was up another level from the first,” said boss Graham Potter.

“The boys looked hungry to score, enthusiastic to get forward.

“It was important for us to keep a clean sheet because we didn’t want to let them back into the game and I thought we managed the situation quite well.

“We defended when we had to and offered a threat on the way forward and nice to score three goals.”

