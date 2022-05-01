Pedro Neto admits Wolves’ European quest is ‘becoming difficult’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pedro Neto admits Wolves’ recent slump could end their European dreams.

A 3-0 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday saw Bruno Lage’s side fail to close the gap to the top seven and slip to a third straight loss.

They remain eighth in the Premier League, three points behind West Ham, and face Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in three of their final four games.

Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty and second-half goals from Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma sealed victory for Brighton at Molineux to leave Neto despondent.

“When you have your goals, you want to achieve them. We want European football, we are working to that, but the last three games we were not happy,” he told the club’s official site.

“We have to create more, we have to score more goals. We are looking to work on that, finishing the best way.

“It was not a happy day for us. The last three games were not what we had in our mind. We have a lot to fight for. It’s becoming difficult but we have to continue to work to achieve our goals.

“I understand the frustration of the fans. We are here to fight, to work each day. Things are not happening, but we will continue to work to get the victory in the next game.”

Mac Allister also hit the post with a first-half penalty before scoring from the spot after Willy Boly tripped Danny Welbeck.

Brighton have now set a new club record with 44 points in the Premier League to sit ninth.

“You could see the second-half performance was up another level from the first,” said boss Graham Potter.

“The boys looked hungry to score, enthusiastic to get forward.

“It was important for us to keep a clean sheet because we didn’t want to let them back into the game and I thought we managed the situation quite well.

“We defended when we had to and offered a threat on the way forward and nice to score three goals.”