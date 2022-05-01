I don’t want to stop here – Eberechi Eze determined to kick on for Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
I don’t want to stop here – Eberechi Eze determined to kick on for Palace

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 2.54pm
Eberechi Eze helped Palace on their way to victory at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Eberechi Eze wants to keep improving and helping Crystal Palace after the exciting midfielder scored his first goal of an injury-impacted season in the comeback win at Southampton.

Signed from QPR in 2020 for fee that could reportedly reach £20million, the 23-year-old impressed during his first season at Selhurst Park and was set to be named in England’s provisional European Championship squad.

But Eze found out about his first senior call-up as he returned to the medical room after sustaining a freak Achilles injury in training, ruling him out of the summer tournament and the start of the 2021/22 season.

The midfielder is still getting back to his best and was elated to score his first goal of the season on Saturday, cancelling out Oriol Romeu’s opener before Wilfried Zaha struck at the death to seal a 2-1 win at Southampton.

“It was a big moment,” Eze said. “I’m so grateful to God that the opportunity came and I was able to contribute and help the team.

“It was a huge moment for me, my family and everyone that’s supported me on this journey – because it’s been mad.

“I think it’s been a long season, having to wait for minutes, having to be patient, having to keep working hard. It’s been difficult at times.

“It felt good, I feel like I’m getting back into it. Obviously it’s still going to take time, still needs more matches, more time on the field to get back to myself. But every single moment I’m so grateful.”

Eze is delighted to be part of “a good bunch of people, a good bunch of players” and determined to help Patrick Vieira’s Eagles soar.

“I don’t want to stop here, don’t want to end it here,” he told Palace TV.

“I want to keep going, keep scoring and keep contributing to the team, putting in good performances and, God willing, it gets better and better from here.”

Defeat was another late gut punch in a topsy-turvy season for Southampton, who have a knack of throwing away points under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Saints midfielder Romeu said: “The feeling is a painful one, a painful result, we’re not happy at all.

“We had a good goal to start with and came into this from a good second half at Brighton.

“That was the momentum we wanted to carry on and we started well, but in the second half they managed to get the equaliser.

“We weren’t clever enough to find players in the pockets and create chances.

“They were a little bit more intelligent with the way they attacked, a little more dangerous when they found spaces.

“Anything could’ve happened in the second half, but we didn’t buy enough tickets to win the game, so they ended up punishing us.”

