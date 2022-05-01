Manchester United’s WSL win over West Ham pressure back on city rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport

Manchester United’s WSL win over West Ham pressure back on city rivals

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 5.02pm
Leah Galton was on the scoresheet for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United put the pressure back on Manchester City in the race for Champions League qualification with a 3-0 victory over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

City moved back ahead of their local rivals by beating Brighton 7-2 on Saturday and still have things in their own hands with games against Birmingham and Reading to come, while United face title favourites Chelsea in their final match next weekend.

United took the lead in the 12th minute at Leigh Sports Village when Leah Galton’s cross was headed in by Martha Thomas, and their advantage was doubled eight minutes later through an own goal from Grace Fisk.

Galton sealed the points early in the second half when she got on the end of a cross from Alessia Russo.

Arsenal hammered Aston Villa 7-0 to close back to within a point of Chelsea at the top of the table.

It was only two at half-time, both courtesy of Vivianne Miedema, but Arsenal put Villa to the sword in the second half.

Arsenal's Beth Mead celebrates scoring her side’s fourth goal of the game with team-mate Catlin Foord
Arsenal’s Beth Mead celebrates scoring her side’s fourth goal of the game with team-mate Catlin Foord (Steve Paston/PA)

Rachel Corsie put the ball into her own net in the 52nd minute after Miedema’s shot had hit the crossbar and there were further goals from Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius before Nikita Parris converted a last-minute penalty.

Struggling Leicester secured a valuable point in a goalless draw with Reading.

The Foxes had lost six their previous six games, conceding an average of more than five goals on each occasion.

