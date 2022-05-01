Emma Raducanu ‘very happy’ with performance after easing past Marta Kostyuk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu ‘very happy’ with performance after easing past Marta Kostyuk

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 5.30pm
Emma Raducanu was in great form on the Madrid clay (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Emma Raducanu was in great form on the Madrid clay (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Emma Raducanu produced her best performance since the US Open to surge past Marta Kostyuk and into the third round of the Madrid Open.

Having managed back-to-back victories at an event just once in the seven months following her New York triumph, Raducanu has now done it twice in as many weeks.

A fortunate draw helped in Stuttgart before she produced a very creditable performance in defeat by world number one Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old has built on that in the Spanish capital, winning 11 of the last 12 games to see off Tereza Martincova in the opening round after a poor start and then racing to a 6-2 6-1 success against fellow teenager Kostyuk.

Speaking on court, Raducanu said: “I’m definitely very happy with my performance today. Marta is a great opponent, we played several times in the juniors and then once last year.

“I knew it was always going to be a really tough battle so I went out there trying to be really aggressive and it definitely paid off.”

The pair are almost the same age but Ukrainian Kostyuk, who has spoken extensively about the effect the war in her homeland has had on her, has been playing on the main tour since she was 15 while Raducanu prioritised her school work and has been a full-time professional for less than a year.

Emma Raducanu hits a backhand
Emma Raducanu hits a backhand (Manu Fernandez/AP)

They played in Romania last October, with Raducanu affected by illness and Kostyuk winning by an identical scoreline, but here the British player began on the front foot and did not let up.

Everything was working, in particular her forehand and serve, with Raducanu dropping just six points on her own delivery during the match.

The ninth seed will next face another Ukrainian in Anhelina Kalinina, who was a surprisingly one-sided winner over home star Garbine Muguruza.

Clay is not normally a particularly happy hunting ground for British players but the altitude of Madrid makes conditions faster and Raducanu’s victory was one of three on Sunday.

Twenty-year-old Jack Draper, who is surging up the rankings, claimed his second best win by ranking, taking out world number 27 Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-3 in his first tour-level match on clay.

Sonego has struggled this season and Draper, ranked 124, took full advantage to set up a clash with sixth seed Andrey Rublev.

Dan Evans arrived in Madrid having lost six of his last seven matches but claimed a morale-boosting 6-3 6-4 success against Argentinian Federico Delbonis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier