Emily Scarratt turns attention to World Cup after England land Grand Slam

Acting captain Emily Scarratt says England will take momentum into the World Cup following a 23rd successive victory that secured the Grand Slam and retained their Women’s Six Nations title.

A 24-12 win over France in Bayonne was their 10th in a row over Les Bleus, whom they will meet in the pool stages of the World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple of these now but it means so much every time we get the chance to do it,” Scarratt told BBC2.

“I thought in the first half we were really in control but then France came back.

“Our forwards were unbelievable, they got through so much work, they were phenomenal.

“You always want to keep that momentum when you’ve got it. Now this is ticked off, we’ll definitely celebrate it but obviously the World Cup is a big one and we’re so excited for it.”

The foundation for England’s victory was laid in the first half when their superb catch-and-drive play created two tries for prop Sarah Bern and one for second rower Abbie Ward.

“Our line-out is a weapon we’ve been working on and today we’ve shown what we can do,” England hooker Lark Davies said. “It wasn’t pretty but we got the points off the back of it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team and what we’ve achieved.”