Mikel Arteta happy as Arsenal ‘win ugly’ against defiant West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta happy as Arsenal ‘win ugly’ against defiant West Ham

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 7.54pm
Mikel Arteta and his team applaud the fans at full-time (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta and his team applaud the fans at full-time (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal had “won ugly” after their chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League were enhanced by a 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Rob Holding and Gabriel struck from corners in each half of a hard-fought London derby as the Gunners climbed back into the Champions League places just hours after Tottenham had replaced them in fourth with a 3-1 victory over Leicester.

West Ham troubled Arsenal for long spells in defiance of the demands of their Europa League semi-final home and away legs against Eintracht Frankfurt either side of this clash.

Gabriel, left, heads Arsenal's winner
Defender Gabriel, left, heads Arsenal’s winner (John Walton/PA)

“In England you say ‘win ugly’ and from my point of view we won ugly,” Arteta said.

“It was a massive win in very difficult circumstances because we caused ourselves problems, especially with our decision-making.

“But the team showed huge character, not giving up but to continue doing the right things.

“The way they fought and the way they understood how they had to manage the game in certain moments, it was phenomenal.

“I am extremely happy to see a team that has this capacity to find a way to win and to show the character they showed.”

Arteta denied that Arsenal are feeling the pressure of competing with Chelsea and Tottenham for the two available Champions League places.

“When you have to pass the ball from A to B under pressure or no pressure, this is an excuse,” he said.

“We were just sloppy at times and not precise and that led to a game we didn’t want to play in many moments.

“We recognise that and sometimes it happens. To play here against this team is not easy at all and we found a way to win the match.”

West Ham boss David Moyes was proud of his side, although he was disappointed with two decisions by referee Mike Dean.

David Moyes reacts during West Ham's loss to Arsenal
David Moyes was left frustrated by refereeing decisions (John Walton/PA)

The first was a possible handball from Holding in the build-up to Gabriel’s strike, while the second was a dangerous attempted tackle by Aaron Ramsdale on Jarrod Bowen that actually resulted in the Hammers goalscorer being booked for simulation.

“I thought we did a job on Arsenal. We kept them really quiet and I saw them against Chelsea the other week when they were terrific,” Moyes said.

“I’ve seen Rob Holding, it actually hits his arm. It’s not stopped. If the referee had seen it he would have stopped it, but I don’t think he’d seen it.

“The goalkeeper’s reckless and Jarrod gets there first. If Jarrod had left a leg there and taken a hit, I think it would have been a completely different story for us and Arsenal.

“It would certainly have been a free-kick for us, that’s for sure. And if there was a decision to make over whether it was yellow or red, I’m not sure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier