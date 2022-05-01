Ange Postecoglou and Callum McGregor honoured as Celtic dominate PFA awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ange Postecoglou and Callum McGregor honoured as Celtic dominate PFA awards

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 12.30am
Manager Ange Postecoglou led the Celtic charge at the PFA Scotland awards (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou, Callum McGregor and Liel Abada were among the Celtic winners as the Parkhead club dominated the PFA Scotland awards event in Glasgow.

Hoops boss Postecoglou was named Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland’s Manager of the Year.

Celtic captain McGregor was named PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year, while Abada won the Premiership Young Player of the Year award.

The accolades came on the day Celtic drew 1-1 with Rangers at Parkhead to remain six points clear of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the cinch Premiership with only three fixtures remaining.

Celtic are unbeaten in 29 league games since losing to Livingston in September.

The Hoops can take next step towards their inevitable title win when they host third-placed Hearts on Saturday.

Postecoglou, who has already won the League Cup in his first season at Parkhead, beat Ross County’s Malky Mackay, Arbroath’s Dick Campbell and Cove Rangers’ Paul Hartley to the award.

Captain McGregor has had another impressive season in the Celtic midfield and the list of nominees for his category included Hoops team-mate Tom Rogic, Hearts keeper Craig Gordon and Ross County attacker Regan Charles-Cook.

Liel Abada
Liel Abada won the young player of the year award (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There was more success for Celtic when 20-year-old Israel winger Abada, who signed from Maccabi Petah Tikva last summer, beat fellow nominees Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Josh Doig (Hibernian) and Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) to the young players’ award.

Priscila Chinchilla of Glasgow City was named the first ever PFA Scotland Women’s Player of the Year, beating Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (Celtic) and Charlie Wellings (Celtic).

Galabadaarachchi beat Chinchilla, Aberdeen’s Bayley Hutchison and Maria McAneny, on loan at Hearts from Celtic to the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna was named Championship Player of the Year after helping the part-timers into second place in the table and a play-off spot.

Dylan Easton of Airdrieonians picked up the League One Player of the Year award.

Kelty Hearts’ experienced midfielder Joe Cardle, who scored 16 goals this season, was named League Two Player of the Year.

