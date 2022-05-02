Middlesbrough issue life ban to fan following son’s Riverside pitch invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Middlesbrough issue life ban to fan following son’s Riverside pitch invasion

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 1.00pm
Middlesbrough’s 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win over Stoke was interrupted by a pitch invader (Will Matthews/PA)
Middlesbrough’s 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win over Stoke was interrupted by a pitch invader (Will Matthews/PA)

A father who allowed his child to run on the pitch at Middlesbrough during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke has been banned from the Riverside Stadium for life.

Boro, who have reinforced their zero tolerance approach to such incursions, have also identified four other youngsters who made their way on to the playing surface after the final whistle and promised to ban their parents too.

A club statement said: “During our game on Saturday against Stoke City, a child entered the field of play while the match was in progress, trivialising the importance of the game to our fans, town, players and management.

“He was encouraged to do so by his father who recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

“On returning to his father, our staff asked that they exit the stadium, only to be subject to abusive and threatening behaviour.

“Entering the pitch while the game is in progress will not be tolerated. Abusive and threatening behaviour to our staff will not be tolerated. To enter the pitch at any time is a criminal offence as is abusive and threatening behaviour.

“The father and child have been identified and with immediate effect the father is banned from the Riverside Stadium for life. We will encourage the police to take further action.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was unhappy at the incident
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was unhappy at the incident (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“After the game, four further incursions took place by children, all of whom have been identified and whose parents face banning orders from the Riverside.”

The initial incident happened during the closing stages of the game, which the Teessiders won 3-1 to remain in the hunt for a play-off place heading into the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

However, manager Chris Wilder voiced his disquiet over the incursion after Nick Powell’s stoppage-time goal for the visitors reduced his side’s goal difference, a factor which could come into play as the season reaches its conclusion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier