Gary Bowyer wants Salford improvements as play-off dream ends in Mansfield draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Gary Bowyer wants Salford improvements as play-off dream ends in Mansfield draw

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 3.42pm
Salford fell short of the play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Salford fell short of the play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gary Bowyer said Salford “need to get better” after they missed out on the Sky Bet League Two play-offs in a 2-2 draw with Mansfield.

The Ammies, who needed a victory to keep their hopes of a top-seven finish alive, secured a dream start when Jordan Turnbull opened the scoring inside 90 seconds.

However, the visiting Stags – promotion contenders themselves – completed a rapid turnaround through a Stephen McLaughlin double in the first half.

Matty Lund handed the hosts a lifeline when he headed accurately into the corner, but Salford’s efforts were ultimately fruitless.

“The lads are absolutely gutted because they gave everything this season like they have done today,” commented boss Bowyer.

“They’re a great set of lads to work with and we’ve got to come back stronger now. You look at the way that we are on the pitch and we’re going the right way, but we need to get better.

“We started the game ever so well, but I’m disappointed with the manner of the two goals that we concede. It became a bit of a basketball game where we had to go for it, but it was that little bit of craft and guile in the final third which we missed.

“I didn’t think it was refereed particularly well, especially with the manner of the two decisions that led to their two goals. It wasn’t a difficult game to referee, but he wanted to blow his whistle quite a bit. But the way we went about it, we were terrific.”

Mansfield, who could have gone third with victory ahead of the season’s finale, responded well to their early setback.

McLaughlin capped a frenetic opening 15 minutes with a precise free-kick into the far corner and completed the Stags’ turnaround from the penalty spot before half-time.

After Lund’s leveller, the visitors threatened through a lively Rhys Oates but could not find a winner.

Boss Nigel Clough said: “Both teams had to go for it, but I’m unbelievably disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded today. Two headers from the middle of our goal, unchallenged, and that’s what’s cost us the game.

“We’ve had enough chances to win 3-2 or 4-2, especially at the end. They’d got to win and had to go for it, so they were leaving spaces, but our front four didn’t exploit it. We just needed somebody to produce a little bit of quality today to win the game.

“We got into some great positions and (Nathan) Bishop didn’t have too much to do. I’m just disappointed after that really good 20 minutes that we played that we didn’t really get back onto it.

“It feels like an opportunity missed today because the goals that we conceded were really poor.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier