Paddy Madden secures another win for leaders Stockport

Stockport ensured they finished the Bank Holiday weekend as the Vanarama National League leaders with a narrow 1-0 victory at Chesterfield.

Paddy Madden scored the only goal from the penalty spot just before half-time and the Spireites were unable to come back into the game.

The spot-kick was awarded for a handball by Calvin Miller, after a free-kick had initially been awarded.

Chesterfield had an opportunity for an equaliser in the 90th minute, but Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe was able to make the save to deny Jeff King.

The contest was watched by 9,198, including more than 2,500 Stockport fans. It was the Derbyshire club’s biggest attendance since they dropped down to the National League.