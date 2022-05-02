Adam Marriott’s long-range strike earns Barnet a point at Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Marriott’s fine long-range strike salvaged Barnet a point in a 1-1 draw at Altrincham.

Dan Mooney gave Altrincham a slender half-time lead, but Marriott’s superb 25-yard effort denied the hosts a third straight win.

Both sides created plenty of first-half chances, with Barnet striker Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross cleared off the goalline and Altrincham forward Ryan Colclough denied by visiting goalkeeper Aymen Azaze’s superb save.

Mooney fired a shot against the underside of the crossbar before giving Altrincham a 22nd-minute lead, curling home a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Barnet struck the woodwork early in the second half through Mason-Clark, but the visitors got back on level terms when Marriott rifled home an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net in the 53rd minute.