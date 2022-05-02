Adam Marriott’s long-range strike earns Barnet a point at Altrincham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Adam Marriott’s long-range strike earns Barnet a point at Altrincham

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 5.18pm
Adam Marriott, right, scored for Barnet (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Adam Marriott, right, scored for Barnet (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Adam Marriott’s fine long-range strike salvaged Barnet a point in a 1-1 draw at Altrincham.

Dan Mooney gave Altrincham a slender half-time lead, but Marriott’s superb 25-yard effort denied the hosts a third straight win.

Both sides created plenty of first-half chances, with Barnet striker Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross cleared off the goalline and Altrincham forward Ryan Colclough denied by visiting goalkeeper Aymen Azaze’s superb save.

Mooney fired a shot against the underside of the crossbar before giving Altrincham a 22nd-minute lead, curling home a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Barnet struck the woodwork early in the second half through Mason-Clark, but the visitors got back on level terms when Marriott rifled home an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net in the 53rd minute.

