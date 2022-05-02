Harry Panayiotou earns point for Aldershot with late leveller at Maidenhead By Press Association May 2 2022, 5.18pm Harry Panayiotou grabbed a 2-2 draw for Aldershot at Maidenhead (Malcolm McKenzie/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Harry Panayiotou’s late equaliser earned Aldershot a 2-2 National League draw at Maidenhead. The former Leicester youth striker converted Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong’s cross to leave honours even. Dan Sparkes’ fine 25-yard free-kick handed Maidenhead the lead, before Sinclair Armstrong charged down Daniel Gyollai’s attempted clearance to level at 1-1. Emile Acquah headed home from a corner to grab a 2-1 lead for Maidenhead, only for St Kitts and Nevis striker Panayiotou to notch for Aldershot at the end. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Torquay play-off hopes further dented despite late leveller against Maidenhead Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong score as Aldershot edge Boreham Wood Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire ‘more than capable of playing at highest level’ Barnet maintain strong form with win at Maidenhead