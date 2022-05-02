Harry Panayiotou earns point for Aldershot with late leveller at Maidenhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Harry Panayiotou earns point for Aldershot with late leveller at Maidenhead

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 5.18pm
Harry Panayiotou grabbed a 2-2 draw for Aldershot at Maidenhead (Malcolm McKenzie/PA)
Harry Panayiotou grabbed a 2-2 draw for Aldershot at Maidenhead (Malcolm McKenzie/PA)

Harry Panayiotou’s late equaliser earned Aldershot a 2-2 National League draw at Maidenhead.

The former Leicester youth striker converted Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong’s cross to leave honours even.

Dan Sparkes’ fine 25-yard free-kick handed Maidenhead the lead, before Sinclair Armstrong charged down Daniel Gyollai’s attempted clearance to level at 1-1.

Emile Acquah headed home from a corner to grab a 2-1 lead for Maidenhead, only for St Kitts and Nevis striker Panayiotou to notch for Aldershot at the end.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier