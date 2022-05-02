Solihull Moors assured of play-off spot after Bromley victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Rooney set the ball rolling as Solihull Moors secured their place in the National League play-offs.

A 3-0 home win over Bromley, their third on the trot, left Neal Ardley’s side in fourth place with two games remaining in which to snatch a semi-final berth without having to go through the quarter-finals.

Rooney fired the Moors into an eighth-minute lead after Harry Boyes and Joe Sbarra had combined to put him in on goal, although it took a last-ditch clearance by Alex Gudger to deny Jude Arthurs a swift equaliser.

Liam Trotter had to clear off the line to prevent Dan Newton from extending Solihull’s advantage, and keeper Mark Cousins intercepted Callum Howe’s header before Gudger could pounce as the home side went in at the break 1-0 up.

Marcus Sablier headed into the side-netting from Luke Coulson’s 59th-minute cross as the visitors looked for a way back into the game, but Sbarra’s 75th-minute strike eased Solihull’s fears of a fightback before Andrew Dallas’ late penalty ended them.