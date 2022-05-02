Daggers draw a blank against Torquay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dagenham and Redbridge missed a chance to close the gap to the Vanarama National League play-offs as they were held to a goalless draw by Torquay.

With Chesterfield losing to Stockport the point does edge the Daggers to within three of the top seven but they will rue a series of missed chances to really put the pressure on with a win.

Dagenham enjoyed the bulk of possession and had Torquay pressed back for much of the match, but struggled to test Shaun MacDonald, who saved well from Paul McCallum early in the second half but was otherwise grateful to see a number of other chances blocked or go wide.

Torquay’s best moment came in the 24th minute when Stephen Duke-McKenna crossed for Ali Omar, but Elliot Justham did just enough to get the ball away for a corner.