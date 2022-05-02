Wrexham’s automatic promotion hopes dented by late Boreham Wood equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Wrexham’s automatic promotion hopes dented by late Boreham Wood equaliser

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 5.46pm
Boreham Wood’s Tyrone Marsh, right, converted a late penalty to frustrate Wrexham (Adam Davy/PA)
Boreham Wood’s Tyrone Marsh, right, converted a late penalty to frustrate Wrexham (Adam Davy/PA)

Wrexham slipped three points behind league leaders Stockport as Tyrone Marsh’s late penalty held them to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Boreham Wood.

The hosts found themselves a man down seven minutes before half-time when defender Jamal Fyfield was dismissed for a challenge on Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies.

National League top scorer Paul Mullin made sure the Welsh side capitalised on their numerical advantage when he put them ahead nine minutes into the second half, controlling Bryce Hosannah’s low cross before firing into the bottom corner to boost the Dragons’ hopes of securing automatic promotion.

Mullin went close to making it 2-0 in the 76th minute when his strike deflected onto the woodwork before bouncing out, and Wrexham were made to pay for not grabbing a second when Marsh converted an 89th-minute spot-kick to nick a point for Boreham Wood.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier