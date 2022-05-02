Aleksandar Mitrovic secures record as Fulham clinch title by hammering Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic secures record as Fulham clinch title by hammering Luton

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 8.09pm Updated: May 2 2022, 8.13pm
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring Fulham’s seventh goal (John Walton/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring Fulham’s seventh goal (John Walton/PA)

Aleksandar Mitrovic took his Sky B et Championship goal tally for the season to 43 as Fulham sealed the title in devastating fashion with a 7-0 mauling of Luton at Craven Cottage on Monday evening.

Captain Tom Cairney opened the scoring in the 29th minute – the Cottagers’ 100th league goal of the campaign – and Kenny Tete made it two 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts, who sealed promotion to the Premier League on April 19, were in control at the break.

The floodgates opened in the second half with goals from Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Decordova-Reid, substitute Jean Michael Seri and a brace from Mitrovic – confirming a record haul in the second tier for the Serbia striker.

It marked the third time this term that Marco Silva’s side have netted seven goals.

Play-off hopefuls Luton, who fielded emergency loanee Matt Ingram in goal in place of the injured James Shea, mustered the first chance of the game when Kal Naismith drove forward from midfield and forced a smart save from Marek Rodak.

It was not a sign of things to come, however, as Fulham soon asserted themselves.

The Cottagers had their first effort midway through the first half, Ingram comfortably keeping out a Mitrovic shot after he had been played in by Harry Wilson, but the home fans did not have to wait too much longer for their side to break the deadlock.

Fulham v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – Craven Cottage
Fulham’s Tom Cairney and team-mates celebrate with the Championship trophy (John Walton/PA)

Wilson followed up some neat skill by finding Cairney, who smashed home from the edge of the box to bring up the London club’s century of goals.

The Hatters’ woes were compounded by the loss of midfielder Fred Onyedinma, who was injured in the build-up to the goal, and was replaced by Peter Kioso.

The result – and the destination of the title – appeared assured six minutes before the interval when right-back Tete latched onto a poor clearance and unleashed a superb effort into the bottom corner.

Luton looked in danger of buckling under the Fulham onslaught and almost conceded a third before the break when Wilson rounded Ingram, but Tom Lockyer did well to clear off the line.

Cairney went close to notching his second goal two minutes after the restart, his curling attempt shaving the top of the bar.

Fulham v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – Craven Cottage
Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring Fulham’s fourth goal of the night (John Walton/PA)

Fulham’s third goal arrived on 54 minutes, however, courtesy of Carvalho with the aid of Mitrovic and Wilson.

Mitrovic got his name on the scoresheet for the first time just after the hour mark, working his way into the area and finishing with confidence, before Decordova-Reid made it five with a slick turn and shot three minutes later.

Substitute Seri added a sixth 11 minutes from time with a 20-yard effort – his first goal of the campaign – before Mitrovic rounded off the perfect night in stoppage time by breaking the Championship goalscoring record.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]