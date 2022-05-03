Ebony Rainford-Brent: Women’s sport is at the highest point it has ever been

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ebony Rainford-Brent: Women’s sport is at the highest point it has ever been

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 4.29pm
Ebony Rainford-Brent with her MBE (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ebony Rainford-Brent with her MBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ebony Rainford-Brent feels women’s sport in the UK is “at the highest point it has ever been”.

Former England international Rainford-Brent, now director of women’s cricket at Surrey and a commentator, was speaking after collecting her MBE at Windsor Castle from the Prince of Wales on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old believes women’s cricket has come a long way since she started in the sport 28 years ago, but will continue to push for more.

Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent talks to the Prince of Wales
Ebony Rainford-Brent talks to the Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said: “Women’s sport is at the highest point it has ever been and I think actually I feel special seeing both sides of the coin.

“I think awareness and visibility is starting to happen. Next is investment.

“I think if you look from a women’s sport perspective, we need more money going in to increase the standard which then gets more broadcasting and then it kind of creates this cycle.

“I want to see the gender pay gap closed. At the moment, there’s still a huge gap in pay for females. It is closing, but it’s still a long way to go and I would like to see that accelerated.”

Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent with her mother
Rainford-Brent, with her mother Janet Rainford, was the first black woman to play for the England team (Steve Parsons/PA)

Rainford-Brent, the first black woman to play for England, was also recognised for her charity work after launching Surrey’s African-Caribbean Engagement (ACE) programme in January 2020, which aims to encourage black teenagers into cricket.

“I was honoured to be the first black woman to play but I always wanted to make sure that there were more young people that had that chance,” she said.

“It’s been a long, long journey but I think it’s an honour to be able to see the young people hopefully enjoy cricket and sport as much as it’s given me not just from a professional side, but also just developing yourself as a person.”

Emily Scarratt also received an MBE just days after helping England win their fourth consecutive Women’s Six Nations title.

Emily Scarratt with her MBE
Emily Scarratt with her MBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

The 32-year-old centre described collecting her MBE as “strange to do by yourself” given the nature of the team sport, but added it was a “huge honour”.

Reflecting on the progress of women’s rugby over the course of her career, she added: “Certainly since when I first started playing rugby and in the last however many years it’s just skyrocketed.

“We’ve broken attendance records at every home game we’ve had at this Six Nations, which is crazy, and I know lots of other nations have done the same at their respective venues.

“Giving these girls an opportunity to give their best by making them professional – we’ve seen the results of it by being professional ourselves – it just makes a massive, massive difference.”

