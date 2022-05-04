On This Day in 2005 – Jose Mourinho earns new Chelsea deal after trophy double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2005 – Jose Mourinho earns new Chelsea deal after trophy double

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 6.01am
Jose Mourinho made a dramatic impact as Chelsea manager (Nick Potts/PA)
Jose Mourinho made a dramatic impact as Chelsea manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Jose Mourinho’s success in his first season as Chelsea manager saw him rewarded with a new five-year contract on May 4, 2005.

The Portuguese had joined the club from Porto, where he had won the Champions League, in the summer of 2004 and guided the Blues to the Premier League and League Cup titles.

The new contract replaced the two years Mourinho had remaining on his initial deal, with the then 42-year-old saying: “I am delighted to be signing this new contract.

Jose Mourinho holds the League Cup trophy aloft
Jose Mourinho holds the League Cup trophy aloft (Chris Young/PA)

“My heart is with Chelsea and the fantastic group of players that I have. They have done a great job this season. But the vision of the owner and the board for the future of Chelsea is also one I want to be part of.

“I am totally behind this project and their support in achieving it means Chelsea is the place where I will be happiest in my work. I cannot imagine another club or situation where I would be happier.”

Mourinho was already the highest-paid manager in the league, and the new deal was reported to be worth up to £5million a season.

Chelsea v Sunderland – Barclays Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea fans hail Jose Mourinho as the 'Special One' (John Walton/PA)

Then chief executive Peter Kenyon said he wanted Mourinho to stay for 10 years but, after winning another Premier League title, League Cup and FA Cup, he left the club in September 2007.

Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge in 2013 for a second spell which lasted two-and-a-half years and won a third Premier League title and League Cup.

He had won the Champions League for a second time at Inter Milan in 2010. Since leaving Chelsea in December 2015, Mourinho, now 59, has gone on to manage Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma.

