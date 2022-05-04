Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku knocks back interest despite Chelsea frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku knocks back interest despite Chelsea frustration

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 7.15am
Romelu Lukaku is frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Blues but will knock back offers from AC Milan and Newcastle (Joe Giddens/PA)
What the papers say

Despite being consigned to the fringes by Thomas Tuchel in recent months, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in joining AC Milan or Newcastle – the latter of which are one of the few teams able to afford his salary and transfer fee. The Evening Standard reports that the 28-year-old is frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Blues but will knock back offers from the two clubs.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Erik ten Hag is planning a huge overhaul of Manchester United. The paper says the Dutchman is hoping to “revitalise the flagging career” of centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, while weighing up whether to sell striker Marcus Rashford, 24.

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring a goal which is later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg match at Anfield, Liverpool
Darwin Nunez has been linked with Newcastle, the Red Devils and Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been scouted by Newcastle, with the club in the market for a quick goalscoring striker in addition to a central midfielder and a left-back. The Daily Mirror reports that the 22-year-old Uruguay international has previously been linked to Manchester United and Liverpool.

The same paper carries the story that Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho has agreed to join Liverpool in the summer, quoting Tony Khan as saying a deal has been reached for the 19-year-old to leave the club – despite the player denying the claim.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Frenkie de Jong
Barca wants big money for Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA)

Frenkie de Jong: The Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona will listen to big-money offers for their 24-year-old midfielder. One of the clubs interested is Manchester United as Ten Hag prepares to take over.

Eddie Nketiah: The Daily Mail writes that Arsenal will make one final attempt to hold on to the English striker. The 22-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June and he is attracting interest from clubs in England, France and Germany.

