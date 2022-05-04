Domenico Tedesco insists goals are on the agenda for RB Leipzig against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Domenico Tedesco insists goals are on the agenda for RB Leipzig against Rangers

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 5.21pm
RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco is looking for goals at Ibrox (PA Wire via DPA)
Domenico Tedesco insists goals are on the agenda for RB Leipzig in their Europa League semi-final against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The German side are leading 1-0 from the first leg in the Red Bull Arena last week and although they lost 3-1 to 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Monday night they are favourites to go through to meet either West Ham or Eintracht Frankfurt in the Seville final

However, boss Tedesco believes his side will have to hit the net against the Light Blues who are hoping to reach their first final in 14 years.

The RB Leipzig boss acknowledged the death on Tuesday of Gers kitman Jimmy Bell, saying: “We can only guess how important he has been for the club and we offer our sincere condolences to all involved.

Tedesco said of the match: “We’re leading 1-0 – that’s the starting position. Still, we need goals in Glasgow because we expect Rangers to push hard and make life difficult for us.

“Scoring goals is always a good recipe. We put in a good performance in the first leg despite Rangers being so deep.

“It’s usually a bit different away from home, Rangers will give us more space and if we have more space we can be very dangerous.”

RB Leipzig’s defeat on Monday saw them slip down to fifth in the Bundesliga with a Champions League qualifying place through their league position in jeopardy.

However, Konrad Laimer remains confident of progress at Ibrox.

The Austria midfielder said: “Tomorrow the stadium will be hot. And we will be hot too.

“We are more than on fire and full of anticipation for games like this, we became footballers for games like this.

“We players want to enjoy the duel and soak up the special atmosphere in this stadium. In the end we’ll see what comes of it.”

In the midst of such a busy fixture list, Laimer insists fatigue will not be a factor for the visitors at Ibrox.

He said: “Of course your head can also make a huge difference in this sport.

“We are all fresh in our heads and mentally prepared to cope with tomorrow.

“It is our intention to get to the final. That’s what we intend to do.”

