I hope this is my turn – West Ham boss David Moyes wants Europa League win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I hope this is my turn – West Ham boss David Moyes wants Europa League win

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 7.31pm Updated: May 4 2022, 7.33pm
David Moyes’ side face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night (Bradley Collyer/PA)
David Moyes’ side face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night (Bradley Collyer/PA)

David Moyes is hoping it is finally his turn to win a trophy at the climax of West Ham’s march through Europe – and that his father will be there to see it.

The Hammers go into the away leg of their Europa League semi-final at Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 down but with high hopes of overturning that deficit and reaching the final in Seville in a fortnight.

Moyes’ father David snr, 86, has been there at every step of the remarkable journey which saw West Ham top a difficult group before knocking out Sevilla and Lyon.

A managerial career that began with Preston 24 years ago is now hitting the heights, and beyond, of Moyes’ successful spell with Everton, and the Scot wants to cap it with a major European trophy – West Ham’s first in 57 years.

Yet on the eve of arguably the biggest match of his career, Moyes said: “You know as a manager there are other big things, like to win a game at Preston North End to get to a play-off final.

“There are lots of games throughout your career, so when you get to a big one you think ‘it’s big’. But there’s lots of big games, lots of ups and downs.

“It’s hard to be a winner all the time because everyone is fighting for that prize. But when you get this close you are thinking ‘is this my turn, my chance?’ I hope this is my turn.

“My dad’s coming tomorrow, and I hope my son takes me to matches when I’m 86. My brother’s bringing my dad and it’s great he can see us at this stage. I hope we give him a night to remember.

“If he saw us win tomorrow it would be special, and even better if it was the final. He wants it to be and so do I.

David Moyes
David Moyes has transformed West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

“The biggest thing is he enjoys it, and the biggest thing for me is we get to the final.”

The turnaround at West Ham from relegation battlers to European challengers has been mirrored by the rise of forward Jarrod Bowen.

Nicknamed ‘Arjen Bowen’ by West Ham fans, the 25-year-old has gone from playing in the Championship with Hull two years ago to the verge of an England call-up.

“It’s about taking each year as it comes,” said Bowen. “It’s been a strange one from eight years ago, when I first played for Hereford, and now a Europa League semi-final.

“I wouldn’t have thought it was going to go this way but I’m very grateful.”

West Ham can welcome back Craig Dawson from suspension while fellow defenders Issa Diop and Ben Johnson are fit.

Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner insists his side will not attempt to sit on their slender lead as they bid to book a date with either fellow Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig or Rangers.

“We expect an opponent who will try everything to get into the final,” he said.

“But our approach is clear. We play for victory with our fans behind us from the very first second, and we want to challenge the opposing defence.

“Our route is to go forward and keep the opponent permanently occupied. We need an even better performance than in the first leg.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]