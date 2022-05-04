John McGlynn takes Falkirk job after leaving Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Falkirk have confirmed the appointment of John McGlynn as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The 60-year-old left as boss of Raith Rovers earlier this week amid speculation he was wanted by the Bairns to replace Martin Rennie.

McGlynn, who led Raith to the League One title in 2020 and the Challenge Cup last month, is joined at Falkirk by his long-time assistant Paul Smith.

“I’m delighted to be here,” McGlynn said. “It’s been out in the public domain for a little while so it’s not exactly breaking news, but we’re delighted to be at Falkirk.

“We appreciate the task in hand as it’s a big job and a big football club, but we’re excited at the prospect of trying to get it back where we think it should belong.”

Smith said: “I had a short spell as a player here 30 years ago so I know how big a football club this is. It’s up to John and myself to push on and try to get the team back up there.”