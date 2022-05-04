Arsenal take WSL title race to final day with victory over Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal take WSL title race to final day with victory over Tottenham

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 9.23pm Updated: May 4 2022, 9.25pm
Caitlin Foord, centre, hit a late double as Arsenal beat Tottenham in the Women’s Super League (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal teed up an enthralling final day of the Women’s Super League season with victory over rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium leaving them a point off leaders Chelsea.

A 3-0 win, courtesy of an early Beth Mead strike – her third in two WSL games at the Emirates this term – and Caitlin Foord’s second-half double meant the title race will go down to the wire.

These north London neighbours should have met here on March 26 but the fixture was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak among the Spurs squad.

Moving the game to make it the penultimate fixture of the campaign only added to the sense of occasion as Arsenal and Tottenham clashed at the Emirates for the first time.

Arsenal travel to West Ham on Sunday knowing they will be crowned champions if they can better Chelsea’s result against Champions League-chasing Manchester United.

A sign of Tottenham’s improvements came as Arsenal needed a stoppage-time leveller from Vivianne Miedema when the sides met earlier in the campaign, but this turned into a more comfortable night.

This time around, with a title still very much within reach, Arsenal were ahead as the clock struck four minutes.

Mead collected a pass from Leah Williamson and drove into the box before finishing well for her sixth goal in as many WSL appearances.

That was as good as it got in a first half where Spurs largely kept the hosts at arm’s length, Miedema shooting wide and Foord drawing a smart save from Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Caitlin Foord scores
Caitlin Foord bagged a brace for the Gunners (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The second period followed a similar pattern until a short-corner routine caught Spurs napping with 19 minutes to go.

Foord slid in at the back post to convert Miedema’s low shot and double the lead.

The local derby element to the contest arrived soon after with the players squaring up following a rash challenge from Maeva Clemaron on Lia Walti.

The points were secured in style with Foord bending home her second of the night before Angela Addison hit the post with a last-gap penalty for Spurs as Arsenal took a riveting fight with Chelsea all the way to the final round.

