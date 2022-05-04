Dunfermline have their work cut out to retain Championship status after draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dunfermline have their work cut out to retain Championship status after draw

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 9.45pm Updated: May 4 2022, 10.21pm
Queen’s Park and Dunfermline drew 0-0 in the first leg of their cinch Championship play-off semi-final (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dunfermline have work to do to retain their place in the cinch Championship after playing out a stalemate in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Queen’s Park.

The Pars, who finished ninth in the second tier, drew 0-0 with the club which ended the League One campaign in fourth at the Energy Check Stadium on Wednesday evening, and the sides will go into Saturday’s return with everything to play for with either Airdrieonians or Montrose awaiting the winners.

In a tight first half, Spiders keeper Calum Ferrie was called upon to keep out Kevin O’Hara’s 18th-minute attempt from Matthew Todd’s knockdown with the visitors settling into the game, but the whistle sounded with the deadlock unbroken.

Jakub Stolarczyk had to save from midfielder Jake Davidson as the home side returned after the break in determined mood, but Ferrie fielded Josh Edwards’ 59th-minute header and then pushed away O’Hara’s strike as the Pars responded.

Substitute Simon Murray sent an 82nd-minute free-kick high over with Queen’s pushing for an advantage to take to East End Park, but the game ended all square.

