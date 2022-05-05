On this day in 2011: Sir Alastair Cook named England ODI captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2011: Sir Alastair Cook named England ODI captain

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 6.01am
Alastair Cook (left) replaced Andrew Strauss as ODI captain, while Stuart Broad (right) succeeded Paul Collingwood as T20 skipper (David Davies/PA)
Alastair Cook (left) replaced Andrew Strauss as ODI captain, while Stuart Broad (right) succeeded Paul Collingwood as T20 skipper (David Davies/PA)

Sir Alastair Cook was named as England’s new one-day international captain on this day in 2011, with Stuart Broad taking charge of the Twenty20 side.

Cook replaced Andrew Strauss, who retired from one-day cricket, while Broad took over from Paul Collingwood.

Essex opener Cook had been England’s standout batter during their Ashes success over the winter.

Strauss (right) stepped down as captain and retired from one-day cricket (Rebecca Naden/PA).
Strauss (right) stepped down as captain and retired from one-day cricket (Rebecca Naden/PA)

However, he had not been included in the subsequent one-day series against Australia or the 2011 World Cup, where England suffered a 10-wicket defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals, which proved Strauss’ last stand.

Cook, who later also succeeded Strauss as Test captain, helped guide England to the top of the world rankings in 2012, having himself scored three ODI centuries that year.

England also went on to reach the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy, where they were defeated by India at Edgbaston.

England’s Alastair Cook walks off dejected
Alastair Cook saw his one-day batting come under scrutiny (Simon Cooper/PA)

Cook, though, could not find a consistent winning formula in the 50-over format.

His individual form with the bat also came under scrutiny, having averaged just 27.52 in 20 ODI matches, as the England and Wales Cricket Board faced questions over Cook’s limited-overs role.

Following a 5-2 series defeat in Sri Lanka, Cook, having presided over 36 wins and 30 losses from 69 matches, was eventually replaced in December 2014 by Eoin Morgan, who also went on to become T20 captain after Broad.

