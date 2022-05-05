Football rumours: Barcelona step up bid for Raphinha with two separate deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Barcelona step up bid for Raphinha with two separate deals

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 7.33am
Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their bid to land Leeds winger Raphinha (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their bid to land Leeds winger Raphinha and are willing to cough up the £25million needed for his release clause, the Daily Telegraph says. The Spanish giants are planning imminent talks over the 25-year-old Brazil international and are said to be preparing to offer separate deals, depending on whether the Elland Road club remains in the Premier League this season.

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha is not expected to sign a new deal at Crystal Palace and could be sold in the summer as his contract expires in 2023, reports state. According to The Times, each of the past few seasons have ended with the 29-year-old telling the club he wants to leave and it could finally eventuate now that his contract is set for expiry next year.

Wales v Austria – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Semi Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Fulham are plotting to make a move for Wales winger Rabbi Matondo (Simon Galloway/PA)

The same newspaper reports that Fulham are plotting to make a move on Cercle Brugge’s Rabbi Matondo. The 21-year-old Wales forward, who plays for the Belgian side on loan from Schalke, has impressed this season after scoring 10 goals in 26 games.

The Liverpool Echo claims Liverpool are monitoring Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay following an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Scottish Premiership. The 18-year-old has featured 33 times for his side so far this season and was also recently named the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Adam Hlozek: 90min reports West Ham risk missing out on the signing of the 19-year-old Sparta Prague and Czech Republic forward despite being offered the chance to bring him on loan this summer.

Jean-Paul Boetius: The Times writes that the 28-year-old Mainz winger is wanted by Watford, Norwich and Middlesbrough on a Bosman free transfer this summer.

