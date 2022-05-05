Nathan Broadhead to be assessed ahead of Sunderland’s play-off clash with Owls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Broadhead to be assessed ahead of Sunderland’s play-off clash with Owls

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 11.27am
Sunderland’s Nathan Broadhead is a question mark for Friday’s play-off clash with Sheffield Wednesday (Leila Coker/PA)
Sunderland’s Nathan Broadhead is a question mark for Friday’s play-off clash with Sheffield Wednesday (Leila Coker/PA)

Sunderland boss Alex Neil plans to make a late call on the fitness of forward Nathan Broadhead for Friday night’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final first leg against Sheffield Wednesday.

Everton loanee Broadhead was forced off with a muscle problem in the Black Cats’ final regular-season game against Morecambe and is now in a race to be fit for the crucial match at the Stadium of Light.

Neil will be able to call on fellow forward Ross Stewart against the Owls after declaring him fit on Thursday.

Veteran Aiden McGeady returned to the Sunderland bench against Morecambe and may play a part over the two legs.

Barry Bannan is Sheffield Wednesday’s big injury concern after he suffered a hamstring injury in the home win over Portsmouth last weekend.

The Scot has been the Owls’ star performer this season and would be a huge miss if he is ruled out.

Defender Harlee Dean missed out on selection against Pompey and has now missed the last four games due to a calf problem.

Darren Moore’s team have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 matches ahead of the trip to Wearside.

