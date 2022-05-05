FA rejects claims it will drop ‘Three Lions’ from England’s matchday set-list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FA rejects claims it will drop ‘Three Lions’ from England’s matchday set-list

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 12.25pm
The FA have now said that the plan is to continue playing the song (PA Archive)

The Football Association has rejected claims that it is set to drop ‘Three Lions’ from its matchday set-list.

A report on Thursday morning suggested the famous David Baddiel and Frank Skinner track was going to be replaced due to concerns it offends other nations.

But the FA has now said that the plan is to continue playing a song which is “about the hope” of being an England fan.

“Contrary to reports this morning, the FA still plays Three Lions at major Wembley matches and has never had any intention of doing otherwise,” a statement read.

“The song belongs to the fans and is about the hope of following the England team.

“It was requested by the FA to be played as one of our team songs at the 2018 World Cup and at the Euros last summer and this is our plan at tournaments going forward.”

The original Three Lions song was released ahead of Euro 96 – a home tournament for England – and is a collaboration between comedians Baddiel and Skinner and the band the Lightning Seeds.

Baddiel and Skinner enjoyed Three Lions getting an airing after England beat Germany at Euro 2020 (vivo UK/PA)

It charted at number one in the UK, as did an updated and revised version – Three Lions ’98 – released ahead of the 1998 World Cup.

The most popular lyric, “football’s coming home”, has been used against England fans as a taunt by opposing supporters, most recently during the penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

There, Italy fans had signs and flags reading “It’s coming Rome”, while Germany supporters have also sung the refrain in matches when they have beaten England.

