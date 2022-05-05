Watford boss Roy Hodgson reveals he has been suffering from shingles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watford boss Roy Hodgson reveals he has been suffering from shingles

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 3.25pm
Roy Hodgson has been suffering with shingles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Roy Hodgson revealed he has been suffering from shingles as he explained his absence from last week’s media duties.

The Watford manager sported sunglasses in the dugout during his side’s 2-1 home defeat to Burnley last weekend and allowed assistant coach Ray Lewington to take his place in the press conferences.

The 74-year-old, who received a CBE on Wednesday, revealed he is recovering from shingles – an infection that causes a painful rash.

“I’m suffering from shingles, so in actual fact I wasn’t actually supposed to be at the game. I wasn’t well for a start,” said Hodgson, who confirmed on Wednesday that Watford will be his final job of a 46-year managerial career.

“I’m still not well, it really doesn’t go away in a couple of days but I’m working and trying to get to it.

“My eye is 10 times better than it was on Saturday when it was really like a balloon and my face was swollen, so I think wearing sunglasses was a suitable thing to do.

“I wasn’t trying to make a fashion statement, I wore them because I had an illness which has disfigured my face.”

He added: “Yes (I am on the mend) but I’m not right, I’m not sure how long it will take. It’s one of those things that people don’t know, it could last for a week or even months.

“I’ve got a very bad headache all the time, like now I’ve got a very bad headache and my face is still a bit of a mess, but I’m trying to get on with it as best I can.”

Watford’s Premier League fate was all but sealed by the loss to the Clarets.

They need to win all of their remaining matches to have the slimmest chance of survival and also have a worse goal difference than their relegation rivals.

However, despite Watford’s recent yo-yoing between the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League, Hodgson believes the club is strong.

“There’s a lot of very good things at this club,” he said. “There’s a big squad of players and we haven’t perhaps even seen the best of all of them. Maybe there’s a lot more to come.

“I would be very surprised if I don’t see Watford among the frontrunners next season.

“I’m sure the players themselves that have gone down with the club this season are going to be very anxious to show they can do better than that and can help the club back into the Premier League again, like they have done before.”

