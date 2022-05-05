Brighton expect Enock Mwepu to miss remainder of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brighton expect Enock Mwepu to miss remainder of season

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 3.27pm
Brighton’s Enock Mwepu is unlikely to play again this season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is set to miss the final three matches of the Premier League season because of a groin injury.

Mwepu limped off in the 64th minute of Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Wolves and boss Graham Potter has revealed the Zambia international is unlikely to feature against Manchester United, Leeds or West Ham.

It is a significant setback for the £10million signing from Red Bull Salzburg, whose season has been hampered by knee and hamstring problems.

“Enock will miss United. He has a slight injury in his groin which probably means that will be him for the rest of the season,” Potter said.

Jeremy Sarmiento will sit out the visit of United on Saturday because of hamstring damage in another blow to the Ecuador forward’s injury-hit season.

Brighton are otherwise in good health as they look to continue the strong end-of-season form that has produced three wins and a draw in five matches.

By defeating Wolves they surpassed their previous highest Premier League points tally of 41 and they are positioned ninth, knowing have never before finished above 13th in the top flight.

“We want the players to keep doing their best. We’re competing for nine points in three exciting fixtures,” Potter said.

“The process we’ve been on, we have learned from and we have gained belief. The boys are in a good place now and are looking forward to the challenge this weekend.

“Whatever you say about United’s season, they have players who can hurt you in a second. It will be great experience for our players. We’ll need to be at our best.”

