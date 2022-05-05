Liam Ridehalgh to miss Bradford’s clash with Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Ridehalgh to miss Bradford’s clash with Carlisle

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 4.37pm
Liam Ridehalgh will miss Bradford’s last game of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liam Ridehalgh will miss Bradford’s last game of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bradford will be without Liam Ridehalgh for their final game of the season against Carlisle.

The Bantams defender has been suffering from a groin issue recently and will undergo surgery, which brings his season to a premature end.

Winger Abo Eisa recently returned to training after recovering from a hamstring operation and he could feature under Mark Hughes for the first time.

Striker Lee Angol will hope to be involved after he signed a new one-year deal earlier this week.

Dynel Simeu could return for Carlisle.

The defender suffered an injury in the Cumbrians’ 3-0 defeat to Harrogate earlier this month and was an unused substitute last week against Stevenage, but he could return at the weekend.

Striker Lewis Alessandra could start after coming off the bench to score the Blues’ second goal in their 2-1 win over Stevenage last week.

Both sides are lingering in the bottom half and could make wholesale changes to their squads.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier