Mark Shelton may return for Hartlepool

Mark Shelton could return to the Hartlepool squad for their final match of the Sky Bet League Two season against Colchester.

The midfielder has not featured since April 23 after putting a cotton bud too far in his ear, but he may have recovered from vertigo in time for the match.

Defensive duo Neill Byrne (ankle) and Gary Liddle and midfielder Isaac Fletcher are all set to remain absent from the matchday squad.

Forward Joe Grey returned from a groin problem as a second-half substitute at Scunthorpe last weekend and could feature more prominently.

Colchester could recall striker John Akinde for the trip.

Akinde came on at half-time during his side’s 2-2 draw with Walsall and may have done enough to secure a spot in Wayne Brown’s starting line-up.

Defenders Ryan Clampin (knee) and Tom Dallison (groin) remain doubts.

Neither Clampin nor Dallison were deemed fit enough to be included in the squad against Walsall.