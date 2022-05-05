Feyenoord through to Europa Conference League final after holding Marseille

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Feyenoord through to Europa Conference League final after holding Marseille

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 10.31pm
Feyenoord are through to the final (Daniel Cole/AP)
Feyenoord are through to a Europa Conference League final against Roma after holding Marseille 0-0 at the Stade Velodrome to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Marseille, who lost Dimitri Payet to injury in the first half, created a number of chances but were unable to find a breakthrough as Feyenoord secured their first European final appearance since winning the UEFA Cup in 2002.

The Rotterdam outfit will vie with Roma – semi-final victors over Leicester – to become the inaugural winners of this competition in Tirana on May 25.

The opening stages of the contest saw Payet to the fore, with the former West Ham man having one shot blocked by Marcos Senesi and curling another just off-target.

Marseille were then dealt a blow around the half-hour mark as Payet sustained an injury while delivering a pass and had to be substituted.

He was replaced by Arkadiusz Milik, who sent a header into Ofir Marciano’s arms soon after, before a Guus Til shot deflected wide at the other end, Feyenoord’s first real attempt on goal.

The away side finished the half fairly strongly, while Milik saw another header caught by Marciano just prior to the break.

Marseille’s Valentin Rongier could only produce a tame shot from a good position 10 minutes into the second half that was easily dealt with by Marciano, before Gernot Trauner went close for Feyenoord, sweeping over the bar from the edge of the box.

Cyriel Dessers just failed to get his head to a free-kick into the home box and Pol Lirola then saw a shot diverted wide as OM’s attempts to save themselves proved in vain.

Feyenoord substitute Alireza Jahanbakhsh subsequently brought a save out of Steve Mandanda in stoppage time before the final whistle confirmed Arne Slot’s men as heading to Albania.

