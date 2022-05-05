Gareth Ainsworth sees attacking intent pay dividends as Wycombe claim upper hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Ainsworth sees attacking intent pay dividends as Wycombe claim upper hand

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 11.05pm
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth saw his side beat MK Dons 2-0 (Steven Paston/PA)
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth saw his decision to go for the jugular pay dividends as Wanderers claimed a 2-0 victory over MK Dons in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

The Chairboys were already a goal up at Adams Park thanks to Ryan Tafazolli’s first-half header when the Dons were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when Josh McEachran was sent off.

It might have been tempting for the hosts to take the safe route and settle for their one-goal advantage after that, but they pushed for more and were rewarded by Sam Vokes’ late header doubling their lead to take across to Stadium MK for Sunday’s second leg.

Ainsworth said: “I think the substitutions I made showed we wanted to go for it.

“Lewis Wing and David Wheeler, two attackers coming on to try and get some more goals and [Adebayo] Akinfenwa was a straight swap for Vokesy.

“We wanted more – we had Jason McCarthy hitting the bar, Jordan Obita had a chance, Garath McCleary went through, so we definitely opened them up.

“I think they’re going to have to come at us at MK because they’re going to try and get back in the game, but that will leave gaps for players like your McClearys and Obitas, with the pace to get in the other side.

“It’s going to be a very cagey game, I’m sure, but an interesting one and with a 2-0 lead at ‘half-time,’ we’re in a good position.

“I think when Ryan Tafazolli scored that header, I jumped higher than him on the touchline.”

It was Tafazolli who gave Wycombe the lead after 38 minutes when he rose to head in what was a terrific corner by Joe Jacobson from close range.

After McEachran saw red for two yellow cards, Vokes doubled the Chairboys advantage with eight minutes remaining when he headed McCleary’s cross in off the post.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said: “I thought the first 30 minutes we started well.

“We imposed our style, I think we caused them problems with how we built and I thought we created a couple of decent chances.

“But Wycombe, with the physical threat they carry, they remain so dangerous, so although you’re on top they always carry that threat, and you see that from the first goal that they score.

“I thought the goal knocked us a little bit and we ended up trying to play their game too much, which we’re not going to win at.

“[McEachran’s red card] is a blow. Josh has been terrific for us, and I know Josh as well. There was no malice, it was just slightly mistimed.

“Then it just changes and it becomes around keeping it at one. I still think there’s so much to play for.”

