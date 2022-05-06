Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe’s mother denies PSG contract extension rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe’s mother denies PSG contract extension rumours

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 7.27am
Kylian Mbappe’s mother says he has not agreed to an extension deal with PSG (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kylian Mbappe’s mother says he has not agreed to an extension deal with PSG (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

The mother of Kylian Mbappe has denied rumours that her son has agreed a two-year contract extension in “principle” with Paris St Germain, the Daily Mirror writes. The 23-year-old forward has been the subject of reports in the French press that he has turned down the chance to move to Real Madrid to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, 51, is set to sign a new deal with the club with the view to staying at the Etihad until 2025. The Daily Star reports the Spaniard has told City he’s more “determined than ever to win the Champions League”.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is being monitored by City (John Walton/PA)

In more City related gossip, the Daily Mail writes that the club are considering making a move for Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Bruised from Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League exit at Real Madrid, City are planning to start next season with at least three new faces.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is a “man in demand” ahead of the summer transfer window, the Daily Express reports via Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old has received offers from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle but would prefer to join the Gunners.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Pau Torres: 90 Min reports that Tottenham officials had their eye on the 25-year-old Villarreal centre-back during their Champions League semi-final defeat on Tuesday. Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma also drew apparent interest.

Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly could leave Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

Eric Bailly: The Manchester Evening News writes that United’s 28-year-old Ivory Coast centre-back has told team-mates he will leave the club in the summer. The paper says defender Phil Jones, 30, is also said to be leaving.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier