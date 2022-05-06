Walsall to assess Zak Mills and Jack Rose ahead of visit of Swindon By Press Association May 6 2022, 9.57am Zak Mills missed Walsall’s last game due to a back issue (Barrington Coombs/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Walsall could have Zak Mills and Jack Rose back in their matchday squad when they conclude their season by hosting promotion-chasing Swindon on Saturday. Defender Mills and goalkeeper Rose missed the 2-2 draw at Colchester last weekend due to a back problem and coronavirus respectively. Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson (both knee) are out long-term. Michael Flynn’s Saddlers are 15th in the League Two table heading into the contest. Ben Garner’s Swindon, currently seventh, have Ellis Iandolo back for the match at the Banks’s Stadium. The full-back served a one-game suspension when the Robins beat Barrow 2-1 last weekend. Joe Tomlinson and Rob Hunt have both been sidelined for the last few matches. Swindon, who moved into the play-off places with the Barrow result, their third successive win, are a point clear of eighth-placed Sutton and three behind third-placed Northampton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier John Yems set to keep winning team as Crawley host Walsall Gary Bowyer celebrates a year in charge of Salford with home win over Walsall Conor Wilkinson scores Walsall winner against former club Oldham Lee Tomlin return would increase the options for Michael Flynn and Walsall