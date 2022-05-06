‘He’s got huge potential’ – James Tarkowski tipping Nathan Collins for the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘He’s got huge potential’ – James Tarkowski tipping Nathan Collins for the top

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 10.03am
James Tarkowski (right) believes defensive partner Nathan Collins (left) has the talent to go right to the top (Martin Rickett/PA)
James Tarkowski believes defensive partner Nathan Collins has the talent to go right to the top.

Collins, a summer signing from Stoke, has stepped into the Burnley backline over the past two months in the absence of injured captain Ben Mee and really caught the eye at both ends of the pitch, earning a nomination for Premier League player of the month for April.

Tarkowski said of the 21-year-old: “Collo’s been exceptional. You forget how young he is because he looks so old but he’s performed to an incredible level considering it’s his first season in this league.

“He’s got huge potential. He’s played a fair few games this year, way more than a lot of lads his age, and played really well. It’s still a learning experience for him, he’s still got time to improve and bring his game on, but the level he’s performing at now at such a young age, he can go right to the top for sure.”

Mee may not feature in the team again this season after suffering a hairline fracture to his fibula but is still playing a key role in Burnley’s fight against relegation as part of interim boss Mike Jackson’s backroom team.

Tarkowski praised his long-time team-mate, saying: “I do like him beside me. He’s dealt well with it because it’s not an easy position to be in. People are calling him ‘skaffer’ because, gaffer or skip, we don’t really know what to call him.

“It’s good for him because he’s still around it. You can get left on the side a bit when you’re injured sometimes but obviously he’s still a massive help to the group. Ben’s a bit too young to be talking about his managerial career yet but he’s been great around the place.”

Many eyebrows were raised when Sean Dyche was sacked last month and under-23s boss Jackson put in charge but the former defender has overseen an impressive revival, with 10 points from four games lifting Burnley out of the bottom three ahead of a clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Tarkowski said: “He’s probably not given himself enough praise, I think he’s trying to put it all on us. That’s the kind of person he is. But he’s really just reminded us of who we are, we’ve got a lot of players who’ve been at this level for a long time, a lot of experience and a lot of good players.

“Those details were letting us down but he’s reminded us that we are capable of winning games and performing well and I think we’ve proven that in the last few weeks. He’s been great.”

Tarkowski has been one of Dyche’s most successful signings, making more than 200 appearances since his move from Brentford in 2016 and earning two caps for England.

The 29-year-old said: “We probably got stuck in a bit of a way under the old manager, and it wasn’t the manager’s fault, it was just the way the game sort of went for us. We got very rigid, very predictable, we were easily read.

“Sometimes just that new manager boost that everyone talks about, it’s hard to explain what it is but for some reason it does work. When the manager did go it felt strange at first because we were all so used to the environment we were in but it has worked so for now it seems like it was the right decision.”

Tarkowski’s future was again off the table as a subject for discussion but it seems certain he will leave Turf Moor when his contract expires this summer.

The defender is likely to have no shortage of suitors, and he still hopes to play his way back into the England set-up.

“I’ve not given up on it that’s for sure,” he said. “The ambition’s still there. I’m still young enough and feel like I’ve got something to give so we’ll see what the future holds.”

