Morgan Boyes: Settling in at Livingston has been easier than expected

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 10.23am
Former Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes (Nick Potts/PA)

Livingston defender Morgan Boyes feels he is adapting well to life after Liverpool.

The 21-year-old moved to the cinch Premiership club on a permanent contract in January immediately after ending his long association with the Anfield club.

Despite being unable to make the grade at Liverpool, Boyes viewed his move to Livingston as a positive step in his career and is delighted with the way things have gone so far.

“I’ve found the transition of leaving Liverpool and coming here easier than I expected,” he said.

“I’ve slotted in straightaway. I’ve only been here a short time but I’ve been getting to grips with the way everything is here and it’s been good so far.

“I wouldn’t say there was a disappointment at leaving Liverpool but obviously I’d been there for a very long time, since I was seven years old, so it was just a case of moving on to something new. It came to the point in my career where I needed to move on and try and get senior games somewhere else.

“The main thing I wanted when I decided to come here was to get a good run of games and get first-team experience at a high level. If I can do that over the next couple of years, playing week in, week out at a high level, it then looks good on my CV.”

While Liverpool are one of the top teams on the planet at present, Livingston – currently seventh in the Premiership – are viewed as a team punching above their weight just to remain in Scotland’s top flight under the shrewd management of David Martindale.

“We go into most games as the underdog but we know ourselves that’s not true,” said Boyes ahead of Saturday’s home match against St Johnstone.

“When we go on to the pitch we know we can prove that wrong.

“In the dressing-room there’s a great atmosphere and we all stick together. The gaffer and Nicky Devlin are big on that but everyone plays a part in it.”

