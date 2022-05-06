Swansea to say goodbye to Korey Smith and Ben Hamer in season finale against QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Swansea to say goodbye to Korey Smith and Ben Hamer in season finale against QPR

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 11.51am
Swansea goalkeeper Ben Hamer is leaving the club this summer (Simon Galloway/PA)
Swansea goalkeeper Ben Hamer is leaving the club this summer (Simon Galloway/PA)

Swansea will bid farewell to Korey Smith and Ben Hamer as they close their Championship season against QPR.

Swans boss Russell Martin has confirmed that the duo will be leaving at the end of the campaign so they will get a chance to say goodbye at the Liberty Stadium.

Ben Cabango is unavailable with an ankle injury.

The Swans are aiming for a top-half finish in what has been an inconsistent campaign.

QPR boss Mark Warburton takes charge of his final game after it was announced he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

Charlie Austin, Dom Ball, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Lee Wallace and Keiren Westwood are also leaving and will be hoping for a farewell appearance.

Warburton will hope to have Yoann Barbet available after a recent knee injury while Westwood is also a doubt.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng (thigh) remains out, as does Moses Odubajo (calf).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier