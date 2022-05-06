Exeter target the perfect end to a promotion-winning campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter will hope to become Sky Bet League Two champions when they face Port Vale.

The Grecians sealed a return to League One last week, but will claim the title if they match Forest Green’s result at Mansfield.

Defender Sam Stubbs (knee) will be checked on after he missed the game at Northampton last week.

Kyle Taylor (knee) and Alex Hartridge (hamstring) are set to miss out again while loan star Cameron Dawson will play his final game after Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore confirmed he would be returning to the club next season.

Vale will have boss Darrell Clarke back in the dugout as they aim to sneak into the automatic promotion spots.

Clarke has been phasing his return to the job after taking compassionate leave in February and his return comes after three successive defeats mean their promotion hopes are no longer in their own hands.

They will go up if they win and Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield all fail to – while a fourth defeat could see them drop out of the play-offs.

It remains to be seen what changes Clarke will make, with wing-back James Gibbons pushing for a start having come off the bench last week after recent ankle ligament trouble.