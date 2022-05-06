Exeter target the perfect end to a promotion-winning campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exeter target the perfect end to a promotion-winning campaign

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 12.07pm
Exeter will win the League Two title if they match Forest Green’s result on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Exeter will hope to become Sky Bet League Two champions when they face Port Vale.

The Grecians sealed a return to League One last week, but will claim the title if they match Forest Green’s result at Mansfield.

Defender Sam Stubbs (knee) will be checked on after he missed the game at Northampton last week.

Kyle Taylor (knee) and Alex Hartridge (hamstring) are set to miss out again while loan star Cameron Dawson will play his final game after Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore confirmed he would be returning to the club next season.

Vale will have boss Darrell Clarke back in the dugout as they aim to sneak into the automatic promotion spots.

Clarke has been phasing his return to the job after taking compassionate leave in February and his return comes after three successive defeats mean their promotion hopes are no longer in their own hands.

They will go up if they win and Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield all fail to – while a fourth defeat could see them drop out of the play-offs.

It remains to be seen what changes Clarke will make, with wing-back James Gibbons pushing for a start having come off the bench last week after recent ankle ligament trouble.

